Waimea School Cafeteria to Serve Free Breakfast & Lunch

Youth 18 and under in Waimea on Hawai‘i Island may enjoy a free breakfast and lunch any and every weekday through Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Waimea School Cafeteria.

The cafeteria will not be serving meals on Tuesday, June 11, Kamehameha Day, a Hawai‘i State holiday, or Thursday, July 4, US. Independence Day, a federal holiday.

This is part of the USDA’s free Seamless Summer food service program to help keep children eating healthy while school is out.

There is no cost to attend nor required registration, just come from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. for breakfast, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for lunch in the cafeteria. No ID is necessary and this is available to all youth 18 and under regardless of what school they attend or if they are homeschooled. Special needs youth over 18 may be accommodated. Food must be enjoyed in the cafeteria; no take-outs.

For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit http://www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer. To find a free Seamless Summer food program elsewhere on island or in the state, go online.

For more information about the Waimea free meals program, call Waimea Elementary School at (808) 887-6736, ext. 221.