Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through June 2

By Big Island Now
May 30, 2019, 9:28 AM HST (Updated May 30, 2019, 9:40 AM)
915 AM HST Thursday, May 30, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Effected areas include the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and SE waters.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

 

