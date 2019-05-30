O‘ahu Man to Serve Prison Time for Distributing Cocaine Near Playground

Jeffrey Rowell, 46, also known as Darnell Stinnette, was sentenced on Wednesday, May, 29, 2019, to 110 months of imprisonment for the distribution of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a playground, specifically, A‘ala Park in Honolulu.

A federal grand jury convicted Rowell on Feb. 7, after several days of trial.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji M. Price announced that, according to court documents and information presented in court, on June 13, 2018, Rowell sold crack cocaine to an undercover officer in exchange for $40 cash.

When law enforcement executed his arrest, they found an additional 5.84 grams of methamphetamine in a small bag he was carrying.

Rowell has an extensive criminal history, including state convictions on the mainland for assault, theft, battery, and domestic violence.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson remarked that Rowell’s criminal history was serious, and emphasized a need to protect the community from further crimes committed by Rowell. He noted that Rowell had served multiple terms of imprisonment before that were “slaps on the wrist,” but stated, “that stops here.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of its renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement, and the community to develop effective strategies to reduce violent crime.

The case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Honolulu Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Morgan Early and Darren Ching.