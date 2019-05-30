Art Center Offers Keiki & Teen Summer Camp Scholarships

The Donkey Mill Art Center is inviting families to apply for scholarships to its annual Summer Art Experience program, a five-week art intensive held at their facility Monday through Friday June 10, 2019, through July 12, 2019, for students ages 6 to 16.

Students will create and explore through a variety of mediums and receive projects appropriate to their age level including weaving, fiber arts, design, sculpture, drawing, painting, printmaking, dance, writing and more. Each week offers a new theme, hands-on projects and new materials and challenges to explore.

Donors help make it possible for young artists to attend art classes and programs at the Donkey Mill. The deadline to submit scholarships for both keiki and teen students has been extended to May 22, 2019. Interested families are encouraged to apply for these funds that are available for students in our community.

The Donkey Mill’s summer program offers a diverse fine arts experience geared to exercise the imagination, keep the mind and body active, develop meaning, individual self-expression and creativity while having fun.

Programming is held at the historic Donkey Mill Art Center, a former coffee mill now operating as a community art center with open-air studios with garden and ocean views. This program sells out every year and scholarships make it possible for families in need to participate at a subsidized rate.

For additional information on the program, go online. Scholarship applications are due May 22, 2019, and can be accessed online.

About

Donkey Mill Art Center is the home of Holualoa Foundation for Arts and Culture, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art education organization. It is a gathering place where people develop as creative, conscious and healthy human beings through art education and experience. Its mission is to provide art education and experiences to people of all ages and abilities at our facility in Holualoa. This includes hands-on classes, exhibitions and events of contemporary visual arts, crafts and culture. For more information, visit its website or call (808) 322-3362.

Donkey Mill Art Center is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

78-6670 Mamaloahoa Hwy