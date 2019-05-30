AD
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense to Hold Disaster Prep Fair, June 22

By Big Island Now
May 30, 2019, 8:06 AM HST (Updated May 30, 2019, 8:06 AM)
The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency is holding a Disaster Preparation Fair in West Hawai‘i on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing together an array of emergency response agencies to heighten community readiness for disasters.

The event at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center will feature presentations on the 2018 Lower East Rift Zone eruption and the 2019 hurricane season. More than 30 emergency response agencies will be on hand to answer your questions.

This event includes kids’ activities and giveaways. Parking is free.

The West Hawai‘i Civic Center is located at 75-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kailua-Kona.

For more information, contact Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

