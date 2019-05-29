HPD Arrests 26 Motorists for DUI Violations

HPD Arrests 26 Motorists for DUI ViolationsMay 29, 2019, 2:28 PM HST (Updated May 29, 2019, 2:28 PM)
During the week of May 20 through 26, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.
The numbers of arrests by district were:
|DUI Arrests by District
|District
|Weekly Total
|Year to Date
|Hāmākua
|0
|4
|North Hilo
|0
|3
|South Hilo
|7
|125
|Puna
|3
|84
|Ka’u
|1
|8
|Kona
|13
|201
|South Kohala
|1
|41
|North Kohala
|1
|3
|Island Total
|26
|469
So far this year, there have been 469 DUI arrests compared with 468 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.5%.
There have been 376 major accidents so far this year compared with 539 during the same period last year, a decrease of 30.2%.
To date, there were 8 fatal crashes, resulting in 8 fatalities, compared with 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 20 percent for fatal crashes, and 27.3% for fatalities.
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.