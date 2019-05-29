AD
HPD Arrests 26 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
May 29, 2019, 2:28 PM HST (Updated May 29, 2019, 2:28 PM)
During the week of May 20 through 26, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo03
South Hilo7125
Puna384
Ka’u18
Kona13201
South Kohala141
North Kohala13
Island Total26469

So far this year, there have been 469 DUI arrests compared with 468 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.5%.

There have been 376 major accidents so far this year compared with 539 during the same period last year, a decrease of 30.2%.

To date, there were 8 fatal crashes, resulting in 8 fatalities, compared with 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 20 percent for fatal crashes, and 27.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

