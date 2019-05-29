HPD Arrests 26 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of May 20 through 26, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 7 125 Puna 3 84 Ka’u 1 8 Kona 13 201 South Kohala 1 41 North Kohala 1 3 Island Total 26 469

So far this year, there have been 469 DUI arrests compared with 468 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.5%.

There have been 376 major accidents so far this year compared with 539 during the same period last year, a decrease of 30.2%.

To date, there were 8 fatal crashes, resulting in 8 fatalities, compared with 10 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 20 percent for fatal crashes, and 27.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.