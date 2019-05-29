HCFCU Promotes Bader to HR Manager

Hawai’i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) on Hawai’i Island promotes Brenda Bader from Human Resources Coordinator to Human Resources Manager.

Brenda has been with HCFCU for close to three years and will be responsible for the

Human Resources and Training Departments, while also overseeing the credit union’s performance management, employee relations and commitment to service excellence.

“Brenda has been a professional and positive presence in our Human Resources department from the first day she arrived,” said Tricia Buskirk, HCFCU president and CEO. “Her dedication to our staff and to the credit union makes her the perfect person for this important position.”

Bader has more than 35 years of experience and training and is committed to the health and wellness of the credit union’s staff as she co-chairs its Wellness Committee which was certified as a Blue Zones Project worksite. Bader also co-chairs the credit union’s Annual Membership Meeting & Luncheon.

About HCFCU

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 41,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honokaa, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua, Kohala, and in Hilo.