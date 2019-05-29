AD
Celebration of Life to Be Held for Fire Capt. David Mahon

By Big Island Now
May 29, 2019, 2:15 PM HST (Updated May 29, 2019, 3:19 PM)
Captain David Mahon. PC: HFD

On behalf of the Mahon family, the Hawai‘i Fire Department announced that a Celebration of Life for will be help for Fire Captain David Mahon on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The department will hold a Last Alarm for Captain Mahon starting at 1 p.m.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., a vehicle procession will commence from the Kailua-Kona Fire Station, down Palani Road, continuing onto Ali‘i Drive and continuing to the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay.

The procession will include department apparatus, private vehicles and motorcycles. The department would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience as Captain Mahon’s procession travels this route.

The public is invited to Captain Mahon’s Celebration of Life and Ocean Service.

Hawai‘i Fire Department: “Please accept our gratitude for all of your support. Captain Mahon loved serving his community. We are grateful for his dedicated service.”

Following the procession, services will take place as follows:

Celebration of Life
Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay
78-128 Ehukai St., Kailua-Kona
Starting at 2 p.m.
Ocean Service
Offshore of Lyman’s Beach
6 p.m. to 7: p.m.

