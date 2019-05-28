Puna District Will No Longer Process Firearm Permits

Puna District Will No Longer Process Firearm PermitsMay 28, 2019, 11:57 AM HST (Updated May 28, 2019, 11:57 AM)
Until further notice, the Puna District will no longer be available for processing of firearm permits or registration. The public will be notified when these operations resume.
The following is a list of stations, hours of operation and contact numbers for locations around the county that may assist with firearms permitting and registration.
Hilo, South Hilo
Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
(808) 961-2239
Firearms importations (registrations from out of state) are processed on weekdays, excluding holidays, only during the hours of 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Laupāhoehoe North Hilo
Monday–Friday (by appointment only), 1:30–3:30 p.m.
(808) 962-2120
Honokaʻa, Hāmākua
Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (by appointment only)
(808) 775-7533
Waimea, South Kohala
Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
(808) 887-3080
Kapaʻau, North Kohala
Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
(808) 889-6540
Kailua-Kona, Kona
Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
(808) 326-4646 (ext.285)
Nāʻālehu, Kaʻū
Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 9–11:30 am. and 12:30–3 p.m.
(808) 939-2520
For other islands, contact the appropriate police department.