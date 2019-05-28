Puna District Will No Longer Process Firearm Permits

Until further notice, the Puna District will no longer be available for processing of firearm permits or registration. The public will be notified when these operations resume.

The following is a list of stations, hours of operation and contact numbers for locations around the county that may assist with firearms permitting and registration.

Hilo, South Hilo

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

(808) 961-2239

Firearms importations (registrations from out of state) are processed on weekdays, excluding holidays, only during the hours of 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Laupāhoehoe North Hilo

Monday–Friday (by appointment only), 1:30–3:30 p.m.

(808) 962-2120

Honokaʻa, Hāmākua

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (by appointment only)

(808) 775-7533

Waimea, South Kohala

Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

(808) 887-3080

Kapaʻau, North Kohala

Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

(808) 889-6540

Kailua-Kona, Kona

Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

(808) 326-4646 (ext.285)

Nāʻālehu, Kaʻū

Monday–Friday (by appointment only) 9–11:30 am. and 12:30–3 p.m.

(808) 939-2520

For other islands, contact the appropriate police department.