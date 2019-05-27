MISSING: Bryson Wong, Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are looking for Bryson Wong of Hilo. He was last seen in the Kaumana area.

He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt, black shorts, a camouflage jacket and rubber slippers.

He suffers from mental illness and needs family assistance.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or has seen him, call Officer Lauren Pacheco at (808) 961-2213, or the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.