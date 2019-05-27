May 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of SSW ground swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT