Kurtistown Fire Destroys Home

A Pāhoa family survived a fire on Saturday, May 25, 2019, that caused over $185,000 of damage to their single-story home at 16-2017 Sandalwood Court Road in Kurtistown.

According to official reports, police, paramedics and three engine companies responded to the scene at 1:58 p.m. to find the residence completely engulfed in flames that poured from the collapsed roof, with sparks flying from an arcing power line at the front of the home.

The occupants were able to quickly gather their family and exit the building.

Prompt action by firefighters on-scene kept the fire contained to the structure and away from the surrounding brush.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The fire was completely extinguished at 2:26 p.m. without injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

Damage was estimated at $185,250.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.