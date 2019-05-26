Summer Reading Program Features Events, Grand Prize

Readers of all ages may enter to win a grand prize in the annual statewide Summer Reading Program of the Hawai’i State Public Library System from June 1 to July 13.

The Summer Reading Program launches this year with a goal of 13 million reading-minutes and a grand prize drawing for a trip for four on Alaska Airlines.

Six weeks of events will feature free performances, space-themed movies, crafts, displays and fun activities for everyone. Keiki to kūpuna are invited to participate at any public library both in person and online.

Sign up online beginning June 1 online or in person at any Hawai’i State Public Library.

SPONSORED VIDEO

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i and their 2019 supporters.

The grand prize—four round-trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies—is courtesy of Alaska Airlines. All keiki must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver for these activities and events. No passport services will be available on June 1.