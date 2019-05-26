Summer Reading Program Features Events, Grand Prize

Summer Reading Program Features Events, Grand PrizeMay 26, 2019, 12:00 PM HST (Updated May 26, 2019, 7:35 AM)
Readers of all ages may enter to win a grand prize in the annual statewide Summer Reading Program of the Hawai’i State Public Library System from June 1 to July 13.
The Summer Reading Program launches this year with a goal of 13 million reading-minutes and a grand prize drawing for a trip for four on Alaska Airlines.
Six weeks of events will feature free performances, space-themed movies, crafts, displays and fun activities for everyone. Keiki to kūpuna are invited to participate at any public library both in person and online.
Sign up online beginning June 1 online or in person at any Hawai’i State Public Library.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i and their 2019 supporters.
The grand prize—four round-trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies—is courtesy of Alaska Airlines. All keiki must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver for these activities and events. No passport services will be available on June 1.