Music Pros Meet Hawai‘i Island Talent for 2019 Immersive

Talented local singer-songwriters will partner with music industry leaders during the Creative Lab Hawai’i’s 2019 Music Immersive program being held at the Westin Hāpuna Beach Hotel on Hawai’i Island June 23 to 27.

Those selected to participate will receive year-round mentoring support as they partner with industry leaders and music producers to collaborate on compositions for specific TV, film and new media projects. Up to three participants will be flown to Los Angeles to experience the business side of music licensing.

Creative Lab Hawai’i is founded by the Hawai’i State Department of Business, Economic, Development and Tourism’s Creative Industries Division. The Music Immersive Program builds a bridge for local musicians to access industry professionals.

For an application packet, go online. All material must be submitted in PDF format to cb@lavatracks.com no later than May 28.

For more information, visit www.creativelab.hawaii.gov.