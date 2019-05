No Tsunami Threat From 3.1-M Maui Quake

3:46 AM HST FRIDAY, MAY 24, 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0316 AM HST 24 MAY 2019

COORDINATES – 21.2 NORTH 156.6 WEST

LOCATION – NORTH OF THE ISLAND OF MAUI

MAGNITUDE – 3.1

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESSADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.