Sen. Schatz Votes to Supply $80M for Natural Disaster Recovery

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) voted on May 23, 2019, to pass legislation that provides more than $80 million in new federal funding to help Hawai‘i recover from a recent series of natural disasters.

“This new funding now brings the total amount of federal disaster relief dollars for Hawai‘i to more than half a billion dollars. I will continue to fight for federal resources at every opportunity to help Hawai‘i recover,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Funding for Hawai‘i in the disaster relief package includes:

$49 million for the Hawai‘i Volcanoes Observatory replacement facility;

$20.1 million to help the Hawai‘i Volcanoes Observatory operate in a transitional space (short-term office rent, replacement instruments/equipment, etc.); and

$11.16 million to repair damages at the Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge.

In addition, Hawai‘i farmers with crop losses from the April flooding, the Kīlauea eruption and Hurricane Lane will now be eligible to apply for help from a national $3 billion program.