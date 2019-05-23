KTA Seeking Employees With ‘The Right Stuff’

KTA Super Stores is offering a variety of part-time and full-time job opportunities for qualified people with the “right stuff.”

KTA Super Stores President and Chief Operating Officer Toby Taniguchi said, “It’s graduation time again, and many people are looking for job opportunities. At KTA Super Stores, we are proud to offer a wide variety of full- or part-time positions with ample opportunity to learn all aspects of our business.”

He further explained, “Whether you’re after a summer job or a longer-term career opportunity, we would love to hear from you. While some of our skilled positions require previous experience, many do not. The only must-haves to join our KTA ʻohana are a great work ethic and a happy, friendly personality.”

With seven locations across the island, KTA Super Stores is one of the island’s largest employers, with more than 700 staff members. KTA Super Stores offers a wide variety of job prospects with support and on-the-job training. Current vacancies, depending on store location, include cashier, grocery clerk, custodian, deli cook, stock clerk and meat cutter, to name just a few.

If you think you have the right stuff, KTA Super Stores’ HR team would love to hear from you. To learn more and to see a full list of open positions, visit www.ktasuperstores.com/careers or email jobs@ktasuperstores.com.

About KTA Super Stores

KTA Super Stores has been serving the Hawai‘i Island community for more than 100 years.

Established in 1916 as K. Taniguchi Shoten by Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi in Waiakea, KTA Super Stores has been fortunate to grow with the community on the Hawaii Island, employing generations of residents. KTA Super Stores has been an innovator in the Hawaii retail grocery industry, building the first in-store bakery in the state in 1977; installing UPC bar code scanners at all checkouts in 1979; building the first full-scale deli department on the Hawaii Island; establishing the KTA Super Stores’ exclusive Mountain Apple Brand, a private-label brand promoting products exclusively grown and manufactured in Hawaii; and creating the “Living in Paradise” TV show focusing on the many positive aspects of life on the Hawai‘i Island.

For more than 100 years, KTA Super Stores has been committed to its founders’ mission of working hard to fulfill the food, household and healthcare needs of Big Islanders, where “You Are Someone Special Every Day at KTA.”