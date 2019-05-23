Kealakehe Transfer Station Green Waste Site Closes Early May 23

The Kealakehe (Kona) Transfer Station Green Waste Site closed at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The green waste site should reopen as regularly scheduled Friday, May 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Until 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, the public can take their green waste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility (aka Puʻuanahulu landfill in Waikoloa). The facility is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; it is closed on Sundays.

We apologize for the inconvenience due to the unanticipated staffing shortage and thank you for your patience and understanding.

Go online for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division office, at (808) 961-8270.