Honoka‘a Western Week: Keiki Cowboy Games, Stick Horse Races

Honoka‘a Western Week (HWW) continues through May 27, 2019, celebrating the community’s paniolo heritage with a whole passel of activities.

The weeklong event is a roundup of food, music, dancing, storytelling, kids’ activities, and Hāmākua’s special breed of cowboy culture.

Today, Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., HWW will feature Keiki Cowboy Games and Stick Horse Races at the Rose Andrade-Correia Rodeo Arena.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: MAY 24–27

Friday, May 24: 5 p.m. Western Week Movie Night, a unique documentary film by Steve Roby at Honoka‘a Peoples’ Theatre, followed by the new Western Fashion Show at 6 p.m., and Line Dancing, 7-9 p.m.

May 25–27: 63rd annual Hawai‘i Saddle Club Scholarship Rodeo, at the Rose Andrade-Correia Stadium, noon until pau. Saturday is “slack,” the qualifying events, and the finals begin at noon on Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27. Tickets available from Rodeo Queen contestants or at the gate.