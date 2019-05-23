Governor Releases Funding for Waimea Elementary Land Acquisition

Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye announced that Gov.David Ige has released the $1.6 million to finance the acquisition of land adjacent to Waimea Elementary School and Waimea Middle School on Hawai‘i Island.

“I want to thank Gov. Ige for releasing these funds and helping to ensure that Waimea Elementary can continue to thrive and serve their community,” Sen. Inouye said. “We can make no greater investment than in the education of our keiki.”

In a letter announcing the release of the funds, the governor also expressed his gratitude:

“Mahalo for your work on behalf of the residents of your district to secure these funds. Projects such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kūpuna, keiki, and all the residents of Hawai‘i.”