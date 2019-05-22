Red Cross Needs Volunteers for Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season officially begins June 1, and the Hawaii Red Cross is in need of more volunteers to work in shelters, conduct damage assessment and assist with logistics, especially with movement of supplies, according to a May 22, 2019 Red Cross press release.

Volunteers will be asked to be on-call for storms that threaten Hawai‘i and to sign up for shift work. Training is provided free of charge to all volunteers.

If you are interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer, the first step is to register online by going to redcross.org/hawaii, clicking on “Volunteer” and then following the steps for “applying to become a Red Cross volunteer.” Once applications are completed through the Volunteer Connection system, the Red Cross will contact interested individuals to sign up for training.

From hurricanes to house fires, the Red Cross responds to disasters statewide every four days. Over 95% of their services are provided by volunteers. The Hawaii Red Cross is always looking for people with various backgrounds, talents and skills to assist with all facets of disaster relief, and continually recruits, trains and mobilizes volunteers to help those in need.

About the Red Cross

The Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Your gift supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in your community, across the country and around the world. To send a contribution, mail your check to American Red Cross, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, HI 96816 or make a secure online or call (808) 739-8109.