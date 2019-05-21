PTWC: ‘Fake Tsunami Message Circulating for Non-Existent Japan Quake’

UPDATE: 5:36 p.m., May 21, 2019

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

0333 UTC WED MAY 22 2019

THIS MESSAGE APPLIES TO AREAS WITHIN AND BORDERING THE PACIFIC OCEAN AND ADJACENT SEAS…EXCEPT ALASKA…BRITISH COLUMBIA…WASHINGTON…OREGON AND CALIFORNIA.

THIS MESSAGE IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY

THIS IS TO ADVISE THAT A FABRICATED MESSAGE WAS CIRCULATED ABOUT A LARGE MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE IN JAPAN AT 0215 UTC AND SUBSEQUENT TSUNAMI THREAT.

THERE WAS NO LARGE EARTHQUAKE IN JAPAN AT 0215 UTC AND THERE WAS NO TSUNAMI THREAT MESSAGE ISSUED BY THIS CENTER

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m., May 21

Just before 5 p.m. today, the NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER said on its Twitter page that there is a fake #tsunami message in circulation for a non-existent #earthquake in Japan.

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency also reports that there is a fake #tsunami message in circulation for a non-existent #earthquke in Japan.

There is no tsunami threat in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

They issued a retraction:

“We have determined that there was a glitch in the system and have sent out an incorrect message.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is investigating.

ORIGINAL FAKE MESSAGE: 4:15 p.m. MAY 21, 2019: PTWC TSUNAMI THREAT MESSAGE

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

A magnitude 8.0 (preliminary) struck Nagasagi, Japan, at 4:15 May 21, HST.

MAGNITUDE 8.0

ORIGIN TIME 0215 UTC MAY 22 2019

COORDINATES 37.8 NOTH 136.2 EAST

DEPTH 10 KM / 6 MILES

