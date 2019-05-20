Stars Light Up Stage at 42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards

The 42nd annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards announced the lineup of performers who will take the stage on Saturday, May 25, at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

Recognizing Hawai‘i’s most gifted musicians, songwriters, and producers in 36 different categories, the event will feature an evening of show-stopping performances by legendary island musicians, including a special tribute to Jacqueline ‘Honolulu Skylark’ Rossetti. Finalists are selected by the roughly 600 members of the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

Confirmed performers for the 42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards include:

● Anuhea

● Brickwood Galuteria

● DeShannon Higa

● Eric Lee

● Henry Kapono

● John Akapo

● Kalani Pe‘a

● Kamuela Kahoano

● Karlie G

● Kealiʻi Reichel

● Keauhou

● Keoni Ku

● Kimie

● Ledward Ka‘apana

● Nā Hoa

● Nā Wai ʻEhā

● Robi Kahakalau

● Sean Cleland

● Sean Na‘auao

● Waipuna

Hosted by the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts and presented by Hawaiʻi Tourism, the 42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards celebrates the accomplishments and talents of Hawaiʻi’s music industry. Funding support by Hawai‘i Tourism is being provided largely in part by money generated from visitors to the Hawaiian Islands through the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT).

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Celebrating Hawaiian culture through music from the people of our islands is treasured by young and old alike in communities statewide,” said Chris Tatum, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. “Hawai‘i Tourism is honored to support the esteemed Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and congratulates all participants for keeping the heart of Hawai‘i vibrant and strong.”

Tickets typically sell out and start at $180 for general admission, $150 for kamaʻāina, and $250 for premium seats. To purchase call (808) 593-9424 or go online.

This year’s Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards also includes a red-carpet Glam Cam, capturing the looks and fashion of attendees. The hour-long “Hulali” fashion special will air on Hawai‘i News Now stations on K5 on June 1, at 6 p.m.; KHNL on June 3, at 9 p.m.; and KGMB on June 6, at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards is one of Mele Mei’s 2019 signature events. Mele Mei, which translates to “May Hawaiian Music Month,” features a number of musical performances throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The celebration provides both residents and visitors from around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the islands’ local music and culture. This year’s schedule of performances will take place at various hotels and venues statewide and feature entertainment from ʻukulele and steel guitar to traditional Hawaiian music and hula.

For more information on Mele Mei, go online. You can also follow Mele Mei on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MeleMeiHawaii, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/melemei, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/melemei as well as the hashtag #melemei2019.