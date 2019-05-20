South Kona Man Arrested on Drug & Firearm Charges

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that on Friday, May 17, 2019, at approximately 6 a.m., Area II Vice officers, along with officers from Kona patrol, SEU (Special Enforcement Unit) and CIU (Criminal Intelligence Unit), executed a search warrant at a residence off Napoʻopoʻo Road in South Kona.

Upon searching the residence, officers recovered approximately 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 62 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a .308 caliber rifle and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, 37-year-old Wayland Beck, was not at home when the warrant was executed. However, he was located a short time later at a property off Pukiawe Street in Kona and arrested for promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the second degree and two counts of firearm registration mandatory. Upon searching his backpack, officers recovered an additional 2.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 17.2 grams of marijuana.

After conferring with prosecutors, Beck was charged with three counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, promotion of a dangerous drug in the second degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the second degree and two counts of firearm registration mandatory. Bail was set at $36,000.

HPD encourages community members to continue reporting suspected drug activity.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.