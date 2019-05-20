Software Donation Gives Earth Science Students Tools

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) reports that it has received a donation valued at $2.18 million. Petroleum Experts, one of the leading providers of structural geology software, donated the state-of-the-art Move suite of software that will allow students and faculty in the SOEST Department of Earth Sciences to make advanced geological interpretations related to earthquake and tsunami generation.

The Move suite is the most complete structural modelling and analysis toolkit available. It provides a full digital environment for best practice structural modelling to reduce risk and uncertainty in geological models. The Move suite provides a platform for integrating and interpreting data, creating cross-sections to visualize subsurface layers, 3D model building of fractures and fault response, and fault and stress analysis.

The software is already up and running in the department and is licensed exclusively for teaching, tutorials, and non-commercial research. Providing access to this powerful software will advance SOEST students’ interpretation skills, making them much more attractive to future employers, and giving them an advantage for their studies of rock deformation.

“Our students very much appreciate Petroleum Experts’ donation,” said Greg Moore, structural geologist and professor in the Department of Earth Sciences. “Having access to Move software takes our research into the tectonic processes at the Nankai and Hikurangi subduction zones to the next level. It allows us to understand how strain has been accommodated during subduction-related deformation, which will further our understanding of subduction zone earthquake hazards.”

“Our students gaining experience with this modeling technology during undergraduate and graduate school complements the world-class educational experience we offer students in the Department of Earth Sciences,” said department chair Paul Wessel. “We are grateful for Petroleum Experts’ generosity and partnership.”