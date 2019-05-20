Hotels Statewide Report Decreases in RevPAR, With Higher ADR

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority reports that In April 2019, Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), with a higher average daily rate (ADR) and lower occupancy compared to April 2018.

Hotels on the Island of Hawai‘i reported a drop in RevPAR to $197 (-4.0%) in April, with growth in ADR ($264, +1.5%) unable to offset lower occupancy (74.6%, -4.2%).

According to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR declined to $215 (-0.9%), with ADR of $275 (+2.3%) and occupancy of 78.4% (-2.5%) in April.

HTA’s Tourism Research Division issued the report’s findings utilizing data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

In April, Hawaii hotel room revenues fell by 2.4% to $349 million. There were more than 25,000 fewer available room nights (-1.5%) in April and nearly 61,000 fewer occupied room nights (-4.6%) compared to a year ago. Several hotel properties across the state were closed for renovation or had rooms out of service for renovation during April.

Among the classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide, only Luxury Class and Upper Midscale Class properties reported RevPAR gains in April. Luxury Class properties reported RevPAR of $422 (+1.7%) with ADR of $548 (+0.4%) and occupancy of 77.0% (+1.0%). Upper Midscale Class hotels reported RevPAR of $124 (+2.2%) with ADR of $153 (+1.5%) and occupancy of 81.3% (+0.6%).

Among Hawai‘i’s four island counties, Maui County hotels led the state in RevPAR ($307, +3.0%) in April. ADR grew to $390 (+3.4%) and occupancy was similar to last year (78.7%, -0.3%). Maui County was boosted by the strong performance of properties in Wailea, which were 91.3% occupied (+1.9%) with ADR of $601 (+4.5%).

Kaua‘i hotels’ RevPAR fell to $201 (-8.1%) in April, with flat ADR of $278 (-0.2%) and lower occupancy of 72.3% (-6.3%).

O‘ahu hotels reported lower RevPAR in April ($183, -1.9%) compared to a year ago. Growth in ADR to $229 (+1.2%) was counter-balanced by a 2.5% decrease in occupancy to 79.9%.

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online.

About the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report

The Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report is produced using hotel survey data compiled by STR, Inc., the largest survey of its kind in Hawai‘i. The survey generally excludes properties with under 20 lodging units, such as small bed and breakfasts, youth hostels, single-family vacation rentals, cottages, individually rented vacation condominiums and sold timeshare units no longer available for hotel use. The data has been weighted both geographically and by class of property to compensate for any over and/or under representation of hotel survey participants by location and type. For April 2019, the survey included 161 properties representing 48,442 rooms, or 89.7% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including full service, limited service, and condominium hotels.