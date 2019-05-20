‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Has Begun

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that Monday, May 20, 2019, marks the beginning of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has supported this campaign for many years and continues to do so today. It is critically important that everyone understands how wearing seat belts properly can reduce the number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes. In 2017 seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing their seat belts.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Hawaiʻi Police Department asks for your help in encouraging everyone how important it is to wear a seatbelt. Your words might be the difference in whether a friend or family member makes the right choice and could possibly save their lives. The cost of a ticket is expensive, but the cost of not wearing a seatbelt could be catastrophic.

Officers are watching, so remember to “Click it or Ticket.”