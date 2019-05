UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.2-M Loyalty Islands Quake

UPDATE: 3:51 PM HST, SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2019: USGS

Magnitude 6.2 Date-Time 19 May 2019 01:23:28 UTC

19 May 2019 12:23:28 near epicenter

18 May 2019 14:23:28 standard time in your timezone Location 21.676S 169.769E Depth 10 km Distances 196.0 km (121.5 mi) E of Tadine, New Caledonia

241.7 km (149.9 mi) SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu

273.1 km (169.3 mi) ESE of W�, New Caledonia

337.1 km (209.0 mi) ENE of Mont-Dore, New Caledonia

346.3 km (214.7 mi) E of Dumb�a, New Caledonia

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

3:30 PM HST, SATURDAY, MAY 18

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0323 PM HST 18 MAY 2019

COORDINATES – 21.7 SOUTH 169.6 EAST

LOCATION – SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS

MAGNITUDE – 6.8 MOMENT

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.