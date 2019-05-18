Home & Vehicle Destroyed in Fern Forest Fire

Hawai‘i County Fire Department’s Volunteer Company 5C arrived on the scene at Mailenani Road in Fern Forest Vacation Estates at 9:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. to find approximately 20-by-30-foot structure and one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and almost completely burned to the ground.

Engine 19 and Engine 05 arrived shortly after and completed extinguishment at 11:23 a.m..

The entire wooden residential structure with an iron roof collapsed due to fire damage; 100% of structure was damaged by fire and the pickup truck was completely destroyed as well.

Occupants of the home were not present upon arrival of fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.