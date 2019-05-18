Diver in Critical Condition After Being Found Unresponsive in Onekahakaha Tidal Flats

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a call about a swimmer in trouble on Friday, May 17, 2019, off the shore of Onekahakaha Beach Park.

Upon arrival at 8:49 p.m., a male in his was found unresponsive in shallow tidal flats fronting Onekahakaha Beach Park.

Several persons were night diving when one of the divers reported having difficulty breathing.

He was assisted towards shore by a friend, who then reported the victim went unresponsive in shallow waters near where he was found by HFD personnel.

The patient was extricated via stokes stretcher to HFD medic and transported to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition.