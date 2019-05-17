May 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 62. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead