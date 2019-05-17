Hilo Community Players Hosts ‘FATE: The Plays of David Penhallow-Scott’

The Hilo Community Players is hosting a special event, FATE: The Plays of David Penhallow-

Scott, a wine-and-cheese fundraiser under the direction of Jackie Pualani Johnson, May 24,

2019, at 7 p.m. at Kahua ʻElua, the second floor theatre at the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center.

Tickets are $15 and include light refreshments and wine and can be purchased online.

FATE will feature actors reading Penhallow-Scottʻs one act plays and the premier of “Naughty

Meleʻs Christmas in Hilo,” the epic adventure of a kolohe young girl who tussles with her

mixed heritage on a journey that will change her life. Penhallow-Scott has dedicated the event

to those living on the Big Island, his home for the past two years.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Penhallow-Scott born in Honolulu and raised on Kauaʻi, he was educated at Punahou School, studied drama at Stanford University, then received a Masterʻs degree in film education from USC, with further work at UCLA. His decades-long career as a film and stage actor and director boasts a long list of work in New York City, Hollywood, Honolulu, and now, Hilo, where he appeared as Grandpa Joe in Willy Wonka and, most recently, as Theo. Davies in the Kaʻiulani play, The Last Princess.

Penhallow-Scott taught at Kauaʻi High School and at Kamehameha, Kapālama, where his students included notables Robert Cazimero, Kimo Kahoano, Haunai Kay Trask, Leonelle Anderson Akana, Eric Enos, Stephanie Lindsay, and Pualani Akana. In addition to being a playwright, director, actor, and novelist, Penhallow-Scott wrote the definitive history of the Coco Plams Hotel, where he assistant managed under the dynamic Grace Guslander.

For more information, contact Jackie Pualani Johnson at puahiloone808@gmail.com or call (808) 937-6600.