Hawai‘i DOH Appoints New Chief of Alcohol & Drug Abuse Division

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has appointed Janelle Saucedo, LCSW, LSW, as the new chief of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division.

Saucedo begins her appointment on June 3, 2019, in Kapolei and will lead state activities to prevent, reduce, and provide treatment for the misuse and abuse of alcohol, illegal drugs and other addictive substances such as opioids.

“Janelle Saucedo has extensive professional experience in Hawai‘i and her familiarity with the culture as well as her past work in public health and the private sector will make her an excellent new leader for the division,” said Eddie Mersereau, DOH deputy director for Behavioral Health at the State Department of Health. “We all look forward to working with her and welcoming her back to the Behavioral Health team at the Department of Health.”

Saucedo most recently served as the clinical manager for the Utilization Management Department at Beacon Health Options in Kapolei. Prior to that, she served at the Department of Health as the associate administrator of Quality Management at the Hawai‘i State Hospital and in other management positions in the Adult Mental Health Division. Her past experience also includes work at the Kalihi-Palama Health Care for the Homeless Project – Safe Haven and Easter Seals Hawai‘i.

Saucedo earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Loyola Marymount University in California, and is a graduate of ‘Iolani School.

The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division is the primary source of public funds for substance abuse treatment in Hawai‘i. The division’s treatment efforts are designed to promote a statewide culturally appropriate, comprehensive system of services to meet the prevention, treatment and recovery needs of individuals and families. The division is responsible for clinical consultation, training, prevention and certifying substance abuse counselors, among many other functions.