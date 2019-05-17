11 Incoming UH Hilo Students Awarded Scholarships

Eleven students from Hawai‘i public and private high schools have been awarded a prestigious four-year Chancellor’s Scholarship by the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for the 2019-20 academic year.

The award, valued at approximately $29,300, covers four years of tuition for students graduating from a Hawaiʻi high school who earned either a GPA of at least 3.5, a combined 1800 SAT (reading, writing, math), or a composite score of 27 on the ACT, while demonstrating leadership and/or community service.

“These students are among Hawaiʻi’s best and brightest, and it’s important to the state that they are staying home to pursue their education,” said Interim UH Hilo Chancellor Marcia Sakai. “They deserve this recognition and everything that comes with it, including not having to worry about paying tuition for four years.”

The recipients and their respective high schools are:

SPONSORED VIDEO

• Sabina Boo Rivera, Kea‘au High School

• Kawailehua Burnz, Kapa‘a High School

• Nancy Costales, Christian Liberty Academy

ADVERTISEMENT

• Taylor Eleola, Hawai‘i Baptist Academy

• Bree Foster, Kamehameha – Hawai‘i Campus

• David Freund, Kea‘au High School

• Joshua Irwin, Waiākea High School

• Kit Neikirk, Connections Public Charter School

• Nicole Otsuka, Maui High School

• Ashley Rynkewicz, Waiākea High School

• Jaedyn Pavao, Kamehameha – Kapālama Campus

Chancellor’s Scholars are required to enroll as full-time students and earn a minimum of 24 credits each academic year. They must also maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and participate in leadership activities and/or community service with other Chancellor’s Scholars.

Learn more about UH Hilo’s Chancellor’s Scholarship online.