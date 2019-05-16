Aila, Jr. Appointed as Interim Chair of Hawaiian Homes Commission/DHHL Director

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, Gov. David Ige has appointed William J. Aila, Jr. as interim chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission/director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, effective May 17, 2019.

Aila was confirmed as deputy to the commission chair in April. He has been serving as acting chairman since the departure of Jobie Masagatani on May 2.

Aila served as deputy to the chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission from 2014-2018. Previously, he headed the Department of Land and Natural Resources and was harbor agent for the Wai‘anae Boat Harbor, Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation under DLNR.

“William is a proven leader and steward of Hawai‘i’s natural resources,” said Gov. Ige. “I am confident that he will continue to lead the department as it works to create vibrant homestead communities for native Hawaiians.”

“I thank Gov. Ige for this opportunity to continue to serve the Hawaiian community, and I look forward to working closely with homestead leaders to advance the vision of Prince Kuhio,” said Aila.

Aila’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.