KapohoKine Adventures Adds New ATV Zipline Combo Tour

KapohoKine Adventures, a leading eco-adventure tour operator on Hawai‘i Island, reports its new designation as a Polaris Adventures Certified Outfitter for off-road vehicles. This new partnership gives KapohoKine Adventures exclusive access on Hawai‘i Island to Polaris off-road vehicles for island tours. Polaris Adventures also guarantees that KapohoKine Adventures will always have the newest models of the Polaris ATV (all terrain vehicle) and UTV (utility task vehicle).

Polaris Adventures is a nationwide network of premium ride and drive experiences in 60 select U.S. locations. The program supplies certified outfitters yearly with the latest Polaris vehicles on the market, as well as the tools and resources to offer premium experiences. KapohoKine Adventures earned its Polaris Adventures certification through its stellar customer service ratings, exceptional ride practices, and unique ride and terrain offerings. Vehicles will include the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL, all equipped with intuitive navigation and accessories tailored to the local environment to allow people of all skill levels to ride and drive safely.

KapohoKine Adventures currently offers three off-road vehicle tours on the dramatic Hāmakua coast that take guests past sweeping panoramas of Maunakea, Mauna Loa, Kīlauea and Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō volcanos and the majestic Pacific Ocean, to lush rainforest canopies and deep river gorges. Maunakea Trails ATV tours feature six miles of trails that weave among breathtaking waterfalls, up muddy mountains and through verdant fields. Guests 16 years old and over can operate an ATV, while there are no age restrictions for riding with a guide in UTVs.

The original Maunakea Trails ATV tour is priced at $189 ATV driver, $189 RZR driver, $149 RZR passenger and $99 UTV passenger. KapohoKine Adventures also offers the option to discover an additional hidden waterfall on the Maunakea Trails ATV Waterfall Swim & BBQ tour. At $289 ATV driver and $284 UTV passenger, guests will enjoy a lengthy swim and delicious BBQ lunch prepared waterside.

The third tour, and newest to KapohoKine Adventures’ menu of options, is the new Maunakea Trails ATV & Zipline tour for $369 ATV driver or UTV passenger. Ideal for those seeking a full day of adventure, this combo tour add an exhilarating 8-mile zipline course that covers nearly two miles of gorgeous tropical river gorges. This is the only Hawai‘i Island zipline course to boast every line as dual lines, allowing side-by-side ziplining The last line is also the island’s longest riding tandem line at nearly one-half mile.

“We are thrilled that KapohoKine Adventures was singled out by Polaris for its outstanding tours, unique locations and customer service,” said Tony DeLellis, co-owner of KapohoKine Adventures. “We look forward to passing on the benefits to our guests by showcasing cutting-edge technology and an overall elevated guest experience.”

About KapohoKine Adventures

Celebrating 14 years, KapohoKine Adventures on Hawai‘i Island conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides. The company is Hawai‘i’s leading expedition tour company for visitor education of previous and new lava flows, with 12 different tours that incorporate excursions near Kīlauea Volcano, a sacred site to many Native Hawaiians. All tours are led by Park Service certified guides who help visitors explore the volcanic landscape.

Guides spend hours educating visitors about the significance of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as an International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site, while providing access to lava tubes, steam vents and active volcanic craters. Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017, and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island.

KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on Hawai‘i Island to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawai‘i Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International.

For more information go online or call (808) 964-1000.