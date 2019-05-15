AD
Former HPD Officer Turns Himself In Following Grand Jury Indictment

By Big Island Now
May 15, 2019, 2:51 PM HST (Updated May 15, 2019, 4:09 PM)
The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:44 a.m., 67-year-old Chadwick Fukui of Hilo, a former police officer with the Hawai‘i Police Department, turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station for a Warrant of Arrest following his Grand Jury Indictment on Monday, May 13.

Chadwick-Fukui. HPD Photo.

He was charged with:

  1. Hindering Prosecution:  bail $500
  2. Hindering Prosecution: bail $500
  3. Tampering With Physical Evidence:  bail $500
  4. Tampering With Physical Evidence:  bail $500
After being processed, Fukui was released after posting bail.

This information was provided by the authorities. An indictment is a formal accusation initiating a criminal case, presented by a grand jury and usually required for felonies and other serious crimes. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

