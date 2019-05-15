Down Payment Assistance & Homebuyer Education Program for Teachers Set for May 17

In partnership with the Hawai‘i Executive Conference, Landed, a down payment assistance and homebuyer education program, will host informational talk story sessions on the Big Island for teachers at K to 12 public schools and charter schools this week.

More than 500 educators have signed up to attend the sessions across the islands.

Landed is aimed at helping teachers and school employees afford to buy homes, to bring new homeownership options to K to 12 educators across Hawai‘i.

Informational sessions for faculty and staff to learn more about the program will be held across all major islands the week of May 13 to 17, 2019.

On the Big Island, sessions will be held on May 17, 2019 at the following times and locations:

Kona: 4–5 p.m., Konawaena High School

Hilo: 4–5 p.m., Waiakea High Schoo

Interested educators can RSVP for the info sessions at landed.com/events.

The program provides half of the down payment on a home, up to $120,000 per family, in exchange for a portion of the change in the value of the home when the home is sold. Any gains from this assistance will be re-invested to support an ever-growing number of educators. Landed’s down payment support will be available to all teachers, administrators, and staff who have worked for a Hawaii public school for at least two years.

The partnership is a result of leaders from the Hawai‘i Executive Conference adopting Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s CHANGE Framework, committing to collaborate to help address some of Hawai‘i’s most pressing issues.