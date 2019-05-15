CLH Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Music Immersive

Creative Lab Hawai‘i (CLH) is accepting applications for its 2019 Music Immersive program now through May 28. Selected singer-songwriters are partnered with top entertainment industry leaders and music producers to collaborate on compositions for specific TV, film and new media projects.

The Creative Lab Hawai‘i Music Immersive (CLMI) program builds a bridge for local musicians to reach and access industry insiders. The program will be held from June 23–June 27 at the Westin Hapuna Beach Hotel on Hawai‘i Island, immediately following the Hawai‘i Songwriting Festival.

The CLMI is for professional or near-professional level songwriters, with applicants required to have the expertise to contribute to intensive co-writing sessions for media and entertainment projects. Past fellows of CLMI have included Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-(Hoku) winning artist, Kimié Miner, Hoku award-winning musician, Izik and Hoku award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Imua Garza. Through their program experience, they were inspired to co-write Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning Song of Year, Bamboo along with Immersive mentor Jesse Epstein from the CLMI’s Los Angeles based licensing partner Secret Road Publishing. All three artists have also sold and licensed songs, building upon industry connections and insights from the program.

“Hawai‘i’s performers, songwriters and producers are gaining new tools to navigate the world of licensing a global media product. It is a reflection of the tremendous talent we have in Hawai‘i as well as the importance of fostering opportunities for our entrepreneurs that will further fuel Hawai‘i’s creative economy,” said DBEDT Director, Mike McCartney.

Under the direction of Grammy and Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner, Charles M. Brotman, CLMI will provide songwriters with the opportunity to co-write and produce songs for a specific TV or film project each day of the immersive, working alongside world-class music supervisors, producers, songwriters and executives. To name but a few of the incredible mentors from previous CLH Music Immersive cohorts: Janine Scalise Boyd (Vice President, Music, Creative & Business Affairs at STARZ); Mamie Coleman (Senior Vice President of Creative Music and Production at Fox Broadcasting Company); and songwriter Andre Merritt, who has won Grammys, topped the Billboard charts and worked with some of the world’s leading artists, including Rihanna, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.

“The Creative Lab Hawai‘i experience provides creatives with a better understanding of the value of licensing, publishing and intellectual property protection,” explains Georja Skinner, division chief, DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division and founder of CLH. “By cultivating industry know-how to compose music for a film, television show, online network or commercial, participants are able to expand revenue channels for their talents.”

As a further example of the power of the program, Fox Broadcasting Company recently released online promo videos for their drama series “Empire” and “Star,” featuring Burn For You, co-written by Faith Rivera, a Fellow of the 2018 CLMI.

“After enjoying a sweet career as a touring indie artist, now that I am back home raising my kids the Music Immersive is absolutely the best thing that could have happened for my career,” said Rivera. “The connections, the hands-on experience and the feedback from industry mentors are priceless. It’s given new life to my ongoing music career. I’m forever grateful!”

Up to 11 applicants will be selected to participate in the 2019 CLMI program, based on an evaluation process by a panel of industry experts. Following the completion of the five-day Immersive, attendees will further receive year-round mentoring support. Additionally, up to three participants will be selected to be flown to Los Angeles to experience the business side of music licensing.

“We are looking for a diverse group of serious songwriters who can hold their own intensive co-writing sessions and truly get the full benefit of the unparalleled level of industry access and mentorship,” said Chares Brotman. “I’m excited to see the talent that this year’s call for submissions will bring together.”

For an application packet, songwriters can go online. All material must be submitted in PDF format to cb@lavatracks.com no later than May 28, 2019.