North Hawai’i Community Hospital to Unveil Specialty Clinic at Open House

A new clinic for orthopedic and general surgery services, including a new interior and onsite x-ray, will be unveiled at North Hawai’i Community Hospital’s new Specialty Clinic open house on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NHCH’s Specialty Clinic, located at the east end of the Parker Ranch Center in Waimea, serves patients of all ages from throughout the North Hawai’i region, offering comprehensive orthopedic and general surgery services.

Comprehensive orthopedic services include hip, knee and shoulder replacement provided by board-certified specialists, as well as other orthopedic care, along with hand surgery, onsite x-ray and Saturday appointments.

General surgery services include trauma, emergency surgery and after-care from board-certified

specialists, along with endoscopy and colonoscopy, onsite minimally-invasive procedures, and a full range of elective procedures.

“Our new Specialty Clinic helps us offer comprehensive care close to home,” said NHCH President Cindy Kamikawa. “No longer do patients need to travel to O‘ahu to get top orthopedic or surgical care.”

The May 16 open house will feature tours, demonstrations, and giveaways, and the opportunity to meet all of the Specialty Clinic physicians and staff.

About North Hawai’i Community Hospital

North Hawai’i Community Hospital, an affiliate of The Queen’s Health Systems, is a 35-bed acute-care hospital located in Kamuela on Hawai‘i Island. North Hawai’i Community Hospital opened in 1996 to care for the residents and visitors of Hawai’i Island. North Hawai’i Community Hospital offers extensive inpatient and outpatient services centered on creating a healing experience for the whole individual—mind, body and spirit.