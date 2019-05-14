Hawai‘i Electric Light to Conduct Aerial Line Inspections

To improve system reliability, Hawai‘i Electric Light will conduct quarterly aerial inspections of its major overhead transmission lines from Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 24, 2019.

The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i Electric Light apologizes for any disruption this may cause and sincerely thanks the community for their cooperation and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call (808) 969-6666.