Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center Appoints New Executive Director

Gail Kaho‘okele was recently named executive director at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center in Hilo, according to a May 13, 2019 press release from the center.

Kaho‘okele comes to the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility from Clermont Park Christian Living Communities in Denver, where she served as associate executive director for almost nine years. She has worked in elder care for approximately 27 years and before that, she worked with individuals living with developmental challenges.

“I have learned so much about people and life from our elders, their families and associates over the years,” said Kaho‘okele. “I always thought our mission was to enrich the lives of our residents, but actually, it has been the residents who have enriched mine. I had the opportunity to have my mother receiving rehab as well as assisted living services from me in Denver. What an education that was in this dual role of being the anxious daughter, as well as being her service provider! Living life and ongoing growth is what it’s all about for all of us. What a privilege that is!”

Kaho‘okele’s father was born and raised in Nahiku, Maui, and her mother taught in Hāna, Maui, where they met. Kaho‘okele grew up in both Maui and Nebraska and has many relatives in Hawai‘i.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She has a master’s degree in human development and the family and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, both from the University of Nebraska. She currently resides in Volcano, Hawai‘i.

“A return to Hawai‘i has brought me back to my roots, and after only two weeks, I feel changed already,” Kaho‘okele said. “I have found so much aloha here, which has a profound impact on the way I think and proceed forward with this great team and amazing residents.”

Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center, located at 1333 Waianuenue Ave., is one of four skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Hawai‘i managed by Life Care Centers of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.