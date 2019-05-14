Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Police Week’s Peace Officers Memorial Day

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, until sunset.

This action is for Peace Officers Memorial Day during Police Week, when the State of Hawai‘i and the nation honor and express gratitude to our country’s law enforcement officers. It is also a time to remember and honor those who have been killed or injured in the line of duty, including the 106 heroes who died last year while protecting communities across the country.

The President also encourages all Americans to display the flag from their homes and businesses on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.