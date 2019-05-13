UH Faculty Members Awarded Regent’s Medal

The University of Hawai‘i reports that fifteen faculty members from across the state have been selected as recipients of the Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching, and three received the Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Research.

In addition, seven UH teachers have been recognized with the Frances Davis Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. A graduate of Windward Community College has won the Masaki and Momoe Kunimoto Memorial Award for Outstanding Contributions to Vocational Education.

“Our outstanding University of Hawaiʻi educators, scholars and staff are some of the best in the world,” said President David Lassner. “We honor their dedication and commitment to address global challenges, to prepare our students to make a difference in the world around them, and to make the University of Hawaiʻi better every day.”

The Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching, which recognizes faculty who exhibit an extraordinary level of subject mastery and scholarship, teaching effectiveness and creativity, and personal values beneficial to students, was awarded to (bold denotes Big Island faculty member):

Jennifer Byrnes, assistant professor, Department of Social Sciences/Anthropology, UH West O‘ahu

Jennifer Darrah-Okike, assistant professor, Department of Sociology, UH Mānoa

Noelani Goodyear-Ka‘ōpua, associate professor, Department of Political Science, UH Mānoa

Li Jiang, assistant professor, Department of East Asian Languages and Literatures, UH Mānoa

Philip Johnson, professor, Department of Information and Computer Sciences, UH Mānoa

Mark Sung Alapaki Luke, assistant professor, Hawaiian Studies, Honolulu Community College

Audrey Mendoza, assistant professor, Department of Language Arts, Windward Community College

Lew Nakamura, instructor, agriculture, Hawai‘i Community College

James Pietsch, professor, William S. Richardson School of Law, UH Mānoa

Mike Ross, instructor, Department of Math and Sciences, Kapi‘olani Community College

Suzette Scotti, assistant professor, Department of Arts and Humanities, Leeward Community College

Candace Tabuchi, associate professor, business, Kaua‘i Community College

Lance Walters, assistant professor, School of Architecture, UH Mānoa

Supakit Wongwiwatthananukit, professor, Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, UH Hilo

Elaine Yamashita, professor, Department of Social Sciences, UH Maui College

The Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Research, which recognizes a faculty member’s scholarly contributions that expand the boundaries of knowledge and enrich the lives of all in the community, nation and the world, was awarded to:

Tim Li, professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, UH Mānoa

Craig Smith, professor, Department of Oceanography, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, UH Mānoa

Robert Toonen, professor, Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, UH Mānoa

The Frances Davis Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching recognizes dedication and demonstrated excellence as teachers of undergraduate students. It was established as a memorial to the late Frances Davis, who taught mathematics at Leeward Community College and UH Mānoa for 19 years. This year’s awardees are:

Sandra Claveria, assistant professor, human services, Hawai‘i Community College

Gigi Drent, professor, mathematics, Kaua‘i Community College

Karyl Garland, lecturer, English, UH Mānoa

Maureen Kearns, graduate assistant, mathematics, UH Mānoa

Matthew Knope, assistant professor, biology, UH Hilo

Michele Mahi, assistant professor, speech, Leeward Community College

Kamuela Yong, assistant professor, mathematics, health and natural sciences, UH West O‘ahu

The Masaki and Momoe Kunimoto Memorial Award for Outstanding Contributions to Vocational Education rewards outstanding achievement and significant contribution to vocational and technical education by a community college faculty member or student. The award was established by family members to honor the namesakes’ role in development of the food industry in Hawai‘i. This year’s winner is: