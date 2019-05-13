Farmers Invited to Presentation on Hemp Industry in Hilo

Rep. Rida Cabanilla Arakawa (ʻEwa Villages, ʻEwa Beach, ʻEwa Gentry, Ocean Pointe) has invited Georgio Martinez, founder and managing partner of Green Label Group, which specializes in the structuring and consulting of the hemp industry, to Hawai‘i for meetings and a presentation in Hilo.

The California-based company asserts years of field-cultivating experience in the cannabinoid agricultural sector and in the import and export of other commodities from around the globe, including sales, logistics, and market growth.

This past session the Legislature passed SB1353 SD3 HD3 CD1 to facilitate the regulation and production of industrial hemp in Hawaiʻi.

“One of my many duties as a legislator is to generate solutions to keep the state and its people sustainable,” said Rep. Cabanilla Arakawa. “Hemp has the very real potential of rejuvenating our agricultural industry and creating jobs beyond our service and tourism industry.”

“I am pleased to have Mr. Martinez and his team of management experts share their knowledge of the hemp industry with us and, especially, our farmers,” she added.

The group is expected to meet with state officials and agencies. A presentation for farmers is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, at the Hilo Hongwanji Mission Hall on Hawaiʻi Island, from 5 to 8 p.m.