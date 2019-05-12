Hilo Community Chorus Spring Concert Set for May 18

The Hilo Community Chorus will present its annual spring concert on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at First United Protestant Church.

Music for the concert includes Fauré’s Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine, (full chorus); Brahms’ Alto Rhapsody (alto soloist and male chorus) and Psalm 13 (female chorus).

The concert will feature four conductors: Walter Greenwood for Cantique de Jean Racine, Melanie Oldfather for Alto Rhapsody, Doug Albertson for Psalm 13 and Tom McAlexander for Requiem.

Soloists are Gerdine Markus for Alto Rhapsody; Kyra Gomes for the Pie Jesu movement from Requiem; and Pressley Sutherland for Offertory and Libera Me movements from Requiem.

Accompaniment will be provided by Walter Greenwood. The guest second keyboardist is Kanako Okita. Kelly Stuart will perform on cello.

Tickets available from chorus members or at the door: $15 adults, $10 senior/students and $5 children.