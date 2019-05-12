High Surf Advisory Issued for S Shores of Big Island

7 a.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019, COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I Civil Defense High Surf Advisory message

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Keahole Point in North Kona through South Point in Ka‘ū to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

The advisory is in effect through tonight.

A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are issued: