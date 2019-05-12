High Surf Advisory Issued for S Shores of Big Island

High Surf Advisory Issued for S Shores of Big IslandMay 12, 2019, 7:16 AM HST (Updated May 12, 2019, 7:16 AM)
7 a.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019, COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I Civil Defense High Surf Advisory message
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Keahole Point in North Kona through South Point in Ka‘ū to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.
The advisory is in effect through tonight.
A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.
Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are issued:
- Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
- Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
- Beaches may be closed without notice.
- There are no beach closures at this time.