Free Family Movie Night Helps Foster Youth

The Hui Hoʻomalu program of Partners in Development Foundation is offering a free showing of Instant Family in Hilo to highlight the needs of foster keiki in Hawaiʻi Nei.

May is National Foster Care Month and the free family event is setting out to highlight foster keiki and resource families.

The film will be shown on Saturday, May 18, 2019, on their lawn at the W. Lanikaula Street YMCA. The movie will start at 6:15 p.m. and run about two hours.

The event will also include a family photo booth, food vendors and more.

National Foster Care Month is an annual recognition of the foster care families from the resilient children to the resource caregivers who welcome them into their homes. Events and campaigns throughout the month aim to motivate others to help foster care and to help foster children succeed.

Inspired by real events, Instant Family stars Mark Wahlberg and tells the story of a couple fostering children for the first time. Families will laugh, cry and be inspired by the heartwarming tale.

Several businesses around Hilo have partnered with organizer Hui Hoʻomalu to support the event, from New Hope Hilo running the picture and sound, HPM Building Supply’s donation of a popcorn machine, snacks from Allstate and Hamakua Baptist and coffee from Starbucks. HI HOPES Initiative, the Salvation Army Family Intervention Services, East Hawaiʻi Child Welfare Services and Catholic Charities are also generously donating manpower or resources.

Hui Hoʻomalu is a program of the Hawaiian nonprofit Partners in Development Foundation (PIDF) and addresses the identification, recruitment, training, and support of Resource Families for children and families that are in the care of the Department of Human Services (DHS).

To learn more about Hui Hoʻomalu or foster care, go online.