MISSING: Bryson Wong, 24, Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for Bryson Wong of Hilo.

He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, with black shorts that have splatter paint on them.

He was seen in the Kaumana area, near Chong Street, riding a green bike.

Wong needs help and care.

If located, call the police non-emergency number 935-3311, or Officer Mark Arnold at (808) 961-2213.

Refer to Police Report 19-037785.