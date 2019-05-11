MISSING: Bryson Wong, 24, Hilo

MISSING: Bryson Wong, 24, HiloMay 11, 2019, 6:26 AM HST (Updated May 11, 2019, 6:26 AM)
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for Bryson Wong of Hilo.
He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, with black shorts that have splatter paint on them.
He was seen in the Kaumana area, near Chong Street, riding a green bike.
Wong needs help and care.
If located, call the police non-emergency number 935-3311, or Officer Mark Arnold at (808) 961-2213.
Refer to Police Report 19-037785.