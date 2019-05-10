Hawai‘i County Receives $1.5 M in CIP Grant-in-Aid Funds

The House of Representatives adjourned its 2019 session last week and Hawaiʻi nonprofit organizations secured $1.5 million in Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Grant-in-Aid funds, a May 10, 2019 House press release stated.

These CIP grants are provided to local organizations serving the public and working to improve the state of Hawaiʻi, and are awarded for the purpose of construction projects or the acquisition of fixed assets such as land or buildings.

Grant-in-Aid CIP funding for Hawaiʻi County

$150,000 to the Big Island Resource Conservation and Development Council as fiscal sponsor for Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Producers Cooperative to improve the Honalo Marshalling Yard facility

$100,000 to build a Behavioral Health Campus in Keaʻau for the Big Island Substance Abuse Council

$500,000 for improvements to the Central Youth Development Facilities for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island

$100,000 for Habitat for Humanity Hawaiʻi Island, Inc. to build affordable housing units

$60,000 for the Hāmākua Youth Foundation to renovate its youth center

$150,000 to the Hawaiʻi Island Portuguese Chamber of Commerce for construction of a Portuguese Cultural and Educational Facility in Hilo

$200,000 for Innovations Public Charter School Foundation to build a community center in Kailua-Kona

$100,000 for Kanu o ka ʻĀina Learning ʻOhana to complete a commercial kitchen within Hālau Hoʻokipa in Waimea

$200,000 for the The Outdoor Circle to build a paved roadway at Ulu Laʻau Nature Park

In addition to CIP Grant-In-Aid, Hawaiʻi County and nonprofit organizations statewide also received operating Grant-in-Aid funds to assist with the day-to-day operations of their organizations.

A list of all operating GIA funds awarded can be downloaded here: 2019-CD-OPERATING-GIA.